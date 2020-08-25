This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: A Photographer’s Workshop

Craig Hodge is a veteran newspaper photographer. Craig began his career as a photojournalist in 1974 in Coquitlam at the Columbian Daily Newspaper and helped start The Tri-City News, where he worked until his retirement in June 2011. In his 36-year career, Craig’s achievements were recognized with 42 international, national, and provincial journalism awards.

In this informative module, Craig will walk viewers through the best techniques in photography editing: how to select pictures; how to crop pictures; how to edit pictures; how to shoot spot news; and how to decide which pictures work and which ones do not.

