The countdown to National Newspaper Week 2020 is on

This year, National Newspaper Week will be celebrated from Sunday October 4 to Saturday October 10, 2020.

News Media Canada is preparing a new marketing program for newspapers to celebrate with readers across the country. Resource material including a publisher’s toolkit with a new logo, tagline and an updated advertising campaign that we will start rolling out online next week.

Local newspapers in Canada deliver critical information to Canadians every week. Readers rely on the diverse, local original content produced by news media that cannot be found anywhere else. Newspapers continue to provide the most trusted information and advertising of all media. But it is not enough to simply tell Canadians that newspapers are essential. We need to rally their support with a clear call-to-action.

For this year’s campaign, News Media Canada will be encouraging Canadians to show their support and champion the truth by sporting a limited edition face mask, t-shirt or tote bag created in partnership with Canadian designer Hayley Elsaesser.

Every Canadian will have the chance to purchase a limited edition t-shirt, face mask or tote bag, with proceeds benefiting a charity that supports Canadian journalism. More details will be available online soon.