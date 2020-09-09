The Globe and Mail signs business schools to new educational subscription program

The Globe and Mail has signed agreements to bring Globe Campus, its newly offered educational subscription program, to some of Canada’s leading business schools: the Department of Management at the University of Toronto Scarborough, Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto, and The Schulich School of Business, York University.

With Globe Campus, members of these faculties can access The Globe’s award-winning journalism online, on mobile devices, through our app and in spoken audio format in English, French and Mandarin. Through their digital subscriptions, students will have access to The Globe’s many customized daily briefings/newsletters and exclusive events to learn about relevant topics from Canadian and international experts.

Faculty members have the same access and can also use The Globe’s content to augment lecture material with real-life examples drawn from The Globe’s award-winning content.

The agreements bring Globe content to approximately 10,000 students and faculty between the three schools.

You can learn more about Globe campus here.