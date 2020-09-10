National Newspaper Week 2020: Champion the Truth

National Newspaper Week will be celebrated from October 4 to 10 this year. National Newspaper Week is an opportunity for the industry to come together and remind Canadians about the important role that news media continue to play in our society.

News Media Canada will be providing a marketing program to help publishers celebrate locally in their own markets while also participating in a nation-wide advertising campaign in newspaper pages and websites coast to coast. A new ad campaign is in the works with our new tagline: Champion the Truth. All publisher resources will be available shortly to download from a Publisher’s Toolkit on our website here.

In the meantime publishers can start planning editorial support and ways to celebrate locally. Here are some ideas to get started:

Idea #1: The Gift of Local News

Share your newspaper with local, regional, provincial and national elected officials! Include them on your distribution list and make sure a copy reaches them during National Newspaper Week, between October 4 and 10, 2020. Make sure your government representatives are engaged with the communities they serve. And maybe even consider sending a copy of your newspaper to the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, the current Minister of Canadian Heritage. Contact information can be found online here and mail may be sent postage free to any Member of Parliament – send a copy of your paper postage-free to the address below:

Honourable Steven Guilbeault

House of Commons

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0A

Idea #2: Local Influencers: Target and Engage Your Supporters

In addition to using our own voices to raise awareness of National Newspaper Week, we are hoping to get other notable Canadians to share their passion for their local newspapers through their own social media channels. You can help by reaching out to notable local people in your community to get involved. The goal is to have high-profile local personalities post an image of themselves reading their local newspaper (either in print format or on a tablet or their phone) with a caption that reinforces why newspapers are important to them and how they champion the truth in their communities.

Idea #3: Special Features in Print

Consider dedicating a page or a portion of your paper during the week of October 4 to showcasing celebrations of your newspaper. Feature quotes, photos and stories of how readers celebrate your newspaper and its role in your community.

Idea #4: Showcase Special Features on Social Media

Share some of your special features on your social media channels with #NationalNewspaperWeek and #ChampiontheTruth. Encourage followers to share photos with their favourite newspaper along with reasons why the newspaper is important to them.

Idea #5: Journalist Influencers

Engage your journalists and editors along with their own social networks. Encourage journalists to share their passion for newspapers through their own social media channels. And don’t forget the program hashtags: (#NationalNewspaperWeek and #ChampiontheTruth).

Look for more National Newspaper Week updates coming soon!