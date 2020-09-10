Prairie Newspaper Group announces closures

The Prairie Newspaper Group announced last week that it is permanently ceasing the publication of four community newspapers in Manitoba.

The Prairie Newspaper Group, part of Glacier Media, cites the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 as the reason behind its decision to permanently close the Reston Recorder, Melita New Era, Souris Plainsdealer and the Deloraine Times & Star.

A short statement announcing the closures was posted Friday on each of the impacted publications’ websites:

“It was a difficult decision to make, and we would like to thank our readers, advertisers, and most importantly, our staff, for their loyalty and dedication over the years.”