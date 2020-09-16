Golden Pen of Freedom 2020 awarded to Colombian journalist

The Golden Pen of Freedom, the annual press freedom award of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), has been awarded to Colombian journalist, Jineth Bedoya Lima.

The award, made virtually due to current COVID-19 restrictions, recognizes “Ms Bedoya Lima’s dedication to the profession of journalism, her tireless work in promoting and protecting the rights of women, and her courage in confronting and overcoming her own personal tragedy with a level of dignity and determination that serves as an inspiration to peers the world over.”

“In speaking truth to power, in your pursuit of justice and drive to bring impunity to an end, you represent the very best of our profession,” said Warren Fernandez, President of the World Editors Forum, in delivering the award.

“This award is the greatest encouragement and support that a journalist can receive,” said Ms Bedoya Lima.

“Working for press freedom is one of the greatest commitments that a media outlet and a journalist can have and be awarded the Golden Pen of Freedom is also recognition of the tireless fight against impunity that dozens of journalists face around the world.”

The Golden Pen of Freedom is just the latest in a string of international awards and high-level recognition for Ms Bedoya Lima. In April, she was announced as the 2020 recipient of the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, and in August 2019 won the Press Freedom Grand Prix from the Inter-American Press Association (SIP).

In 2016, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in the defence of women’s rights as a result of her campaign against gender violence and impunity in Colombia.

Ms Bedoya Lima also received the CJFE International Press Freedom Award, sponsored by Canadian Journalists for Free Expression, and the Courage in Journalism Award by the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF), both in 2001.

“At a time when journalists, women, and minorities are under such great threat of violence, oppression, and discrimination, in so many places around the world, the courage and conviction of Jineth Bedoya Lima is a shining inspiration,” continued Mr. Fernandez. “We would do well to remember her resounding words: ‘I will not be silenced; I choose to survive, to keep doing journalism’.”

Ms. Bedoya Lima hopes that winning the Golden Pen of Freedom award will raise awareness about the plight of all journalists in Colombia fighting to tell the untold stories and risking their lives to get at the truth:

“We can’t stop telling these stories. This award recognizes that work. It’s a big support for journalists, to show that their work can change the reality of entire communities,” she said. “The reality that we are facing today forces us to work with determination and greater commitment to our audiences, and that is one of the greatest challenges accepting this award entails. It is not only the honour of receiving it, but it is also the obligation to live up to what it represents. It is a legacy.”