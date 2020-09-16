Tanya Talaga joins the Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail announced that Tanya Talaga will joining the publication as investigative reporter and columnist for the Opinion section.

One of Canada’s best-known and most respected journalists, Talaga has been nominated five times for the Michener Award in public service journalism and has been part of two teams that have won National Newspaper Awards for Project of the Year. At the Toronto Star, she covered beats including health, education, investigations, and Queen’s Park.

“Globe readers will already be familiar with Tanya’s extraordinary reporting, insight, and storytelling ability,” says David Walmsley, Editor-in-Chief at The Globe and Mail. “We look forward to bringing them Tanya’s work and perspectives on a regular basis.”

An Anishinaabe author and speaker, Talaga’s debut book, Seven Fallen Feathers, is a national bestseller and won multiple awards including the RBC Taylor Prize. Her second book, All Our Relations: Finding The Path Forward, is also a national bestseller. She sits on the boards of The Narwhal, the Writer’s Trust and PEN Canada, is the 2018 CBC Massey Lecturer, and heads up Makwa Creative Inc., a production company focused on Indigenous storytelling.

Talaga’s first column will appear in September 2020.