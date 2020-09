After 112 years, Glacier Media has announced that the Vancouver Courier will not return.

The Courier first announced it was temporarily ceasing publication on April 2, 2020.

President of Lower Mainland publishing for Glacier Media, Alvin Brouwer, said the closure still leaves the company’s other news outlet, Vancouver is Awesome, in the same market with a larger online following.

According to Heritage Vancouver, the first issue of the Courier, then called Eburne News was published in March 1908.