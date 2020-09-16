Voices for Change: Media’s Moment to Shine

The death of George Floyd ignited a reckoning across every facet of our society. In media, conversations about anti-Black racism have given weight and prominence to stagnant discussions about newsroom culture and composition—and the biases found in coverage of Black, Indigenous and people of colour. Is this the year meaningful change will finally happen?

Join Nana aba Duncan, host of CBC Radio One’s Podcast Playlist and Ontario’s weekend morning show Fresh Air; Karen K. Ho, a global finance and economics reporter for New York-based Quartz, a digital business news publication, and Angela Sterritt, a journalist with CBC Vancouver and member of the Gitxsan Nation, in conversation with moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More.

