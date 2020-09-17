How Google abuses its position as a dominant platform to strong-arm news publishers

This White Paper, published earlier this year by the U.S.-based News Media Alliance examines many areas where the strength and size of Google (negatively) impact journalism.

The research is based on over a year’s worth of interviews and consultations. News publishers speak with a collective voice in demanding that Google stop abusing its market dominant position in its interactions with them, compensate them fairly for the value of their content to Google, and give them meaningful control over the specific uses of their own news articles by Google.

You can read the full report here.