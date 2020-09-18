How will you celebrate National Newspaper Week 2020?

National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to recognize the critical role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy and will be celebrated this year from Sunday October 4 to Saturday October 10, 2020.

Our theme this year is ‘Champion the Truth’ and News Media Canada has prepared a toolkit of material to help you celebrate locally as well as nationally with our newly created ad campaign.

LOGO : You can download our new ‘ Champion the Truth’ logo files from our site by clicking here.

: You can download our new ‘ logo files from our site by clicking here. NATIONAL AD CAMPAIGN : A new ad campaign for 2020 has been developed and will be available to download shortly in various print and digital sizes along with working files to create custom sizes. Don’t forget to include your own logo. Please click here to confirm your participation in the national celebration by running a half or full page house ad.

: A new ad campaign for 2020 has been developed and will be available to download shortly in various print and digital sizes along with working files to create custom sizes. Don’t forget to include your own logo. EDITORIAL SUPPORT : Encourage your readers to Champion the Truth in an editorial piece during the week of October 4. A selection of editorial will be available to download and run with credit or to use as inspiration. Check out the toolkit over the next week as we continue to add more resources.

: Encourage your readers to in an editorial piece during the week of October 4. A selection of editorial will be available to download and run with credit or to use as inspiration. Check out the toolkit over the next week as we continue to add more resources. EDITORIAL CARTOON: Syndicated cartoonist Patrick Lamontagne has once again created a special cartoon to celebrate National Newspaper Week. The cartoon will be available to current clients as part of existing agreements and at special pricing to non-clients. Click here to view a low resolution version along with contact information for Patrick to request the high resolution version for printing.

** NEW FOR 2020 **

National Newspaper Week Capsule Collection by Hayley Elsaesser

News Media Canada is excited to announce our partnership with iconic Canadian fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser to launch a limited-edition National Newspaper Week Capsule Collection.

This collection includes a t-shirt, tote bag and mask and celebrates the role that newspapers play in upholding Canadian democracy and supporting local communities.

Each item from the collection is emblazoned with the words “news” and “truth” in various languages spoken across Canada, and features Hayley’s iconic mouthy print design.

This National Newspaper Week, News Media Canada is empowering Canadians to champion the truth and show their support for the Canadian news media industry by purchasing an item from the exclusive collection available through Hayley’s site (www.hayleyelsaesser.com).

Publishers interested in running contests or giveaways can pre-order items from the NNW Capsule Collection at wholesale prices by clicking here. Please email Kelly at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca for the password.