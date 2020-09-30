How did you celebrate World News Day?

On Monday, more than 120 newsrooms across the world participated in World News Day 2020 activities to highlight the critical role that journalism and professional newsrooms play in helping citizens make sense of the world.

World News Day is an initiative driven by the Canadian Journalism Foundation and the World Editors Forum, the network for editors within WAN-IFRA. It was initiated in Canada in 2018, and this year was the first year it is being celebrated as one integrated global event.

How did your news organization participate in the festivities? Send us an email to info@newsmediacanada.ca and fill us in. We’ll be sharing activities, pictures, and best practices over the coming weeks!