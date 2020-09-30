It’s not too late to celebrate National Newspaper Week!

National Newspaper Week is just four days away, but it’s not too late to get involved! In addition to some of the resources that we previously shared (which you can view by clicking here), see below for some other ways that your newspaper can join the festivities, running this year from Sunday October 4 to Saturday October 10, 2020.

National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to spotlight the critical role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy, by keeping Canadians informed with news that can be trusted. Here are some of the ways that our member newspapers have celebrated in the past years:

YOUR FIRST EDITION : Take it back to the start of your newspaper’s history by sharing a photo of your first ever publication. It is fascinating to see how newspapers have evolved over the years, and your readers would be appreciative to catch a glimpse of your paper’s rich history.

: Take it back to the start of your newspaper’s history by sharing a photo of your first ever publication. It is fascinating to see how newspapers have evolved over the years, and your readers would be appreciative to catch a glimpse of your paper’s rich history. READERS IN THE KNOW : Celebrate the avid supporters of your newspaper by publishing a special feature, containing photos of some of your readers! You can also ask your readers to submit a few sentences on why newspapers are important to them. There are so many varying reasons as to why Canadians continue to support newspapers, and this would be a great way to learn about a few more.

: Celebrate the avid supporters of your newspaper by publishing a special feature, containing photos of some of your readers! You can also ask your readers to submit a few sentences on why newspapers are important to them. There are so many varying reasons as to why Canadians continue to support newspapers, and this would be a great way to learn about a few more. LOCAL COMMUNITY MEMBERS : Include a photo in your newspaper with one of your community’s sports teams, clubs, or offices reading a copy of your publication. This would be a great way to celebrate newspapers, alongside the members of your community.

: Include a photo in your newspaper with one of your community’s sports teams, clubs, or offices reading a copy of your publication. This would be a great way to celebrate newspapers, alongside the members of your community. CONTEST : Create a contest over your social media channels, asking readers to post a photo of themselves with a copy of your newspaper, for a chance to win a subscription to your paper, tickets to a local show, or a gift certificate to a restaurant in your community!

: Create a contest over your social media channels, asking readers to post a photo of themselves with a copy of your newspaper, for a chance to win a subscription to your paper, tickets to a local show, or a gift certificate to a restaurant in your community! POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIA: One of the best ways that you can show your support for National Newspaper Week is to continually post content on your company or personal social media channels. Increase awareness for this year’s campaign by using the hashtags #ChampionTheTruth and #NationalNewspaperWeek, while also highlighting the critical role that newspapers play in providing trusted and credible information to people around the country.

Are you excited about the start of this year’s campaign? We certainly are!

If you have any questions about how your paper can celebrate National Newspaper Week, please contact Kelly Levson, Director of Marketing and Research, at klevson@newsmediacanada.ca.