This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: Why Customer Service is More Important Than Ever

As newspapers struggle to compete and watch their resources dwindle, it might be all too easy to let customer service lag. But if customers and advertisers abandon the product due to poor service, and those associated revenues disappear, that surely constitutes a false economy.

In this downloadable white paper and audio interview with Bryan Fox, customer care manager at The Globe and Mail, host Tim Shoults finds out how the customer service industry has gone through tremendous change in terms of how newspapers communicate, how we service customers and some tips on how to get it right at your newspaper.

