Google launches billion dollar campaign to pay publishers

A new plan will see Google spend $1 billion over the next three years to pay publishers for their news. The money will license publishers’ content for a new feature in Google News called Google News Showcase, reports the Nieman Journalism Lab.

Google News Showcase is a new product that will benefit both publishers and readers: It features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences.

This financial commitment, which is Google’s biggest to date, will pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content.

Canadian publishers participating in this program include: Village Media and Narcity Media.