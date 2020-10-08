CBC/Radio-Canada launches a nationwide directory to support local news

At a time when news organizations are facing unprecedented challenges, CBC/Radio-Canada has launched a nationwide directory to help Canadians find and support local news media in their communities.

An initial launch of the project is now available, as of October 7, here. This project is modelled one a similar effort spearheaded by the New York Times last year.

The Local News Matters directory has been developed in collaboration with News Media Canada. CBC/Radio-Canada will work with other media associations to expand the directory. If you represent a local news organization that is not listed, please contact your media association or News Media Canada.