Champion the Truth collection celebrates Canadian journalism

To celebrate National Newspaper Week, News Media Canada has been working with Toronto-based fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser to create a limited-edition collection of t-shirts, masks, and tote-bags.

The Champions of Truth capsule collection has been getting noticed. Earlier this week, Postmedia published a story about the collection, as well as an interesting connection Elsaesser’s family has to the newspaper industry.

All proceeds from the sale of the ‘s Champion the Truth capsule collection will be donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.