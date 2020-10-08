Colleagues remember Nancy Leigh King

Some sad news to report: Nancy Leigh King, a journalist at the Cape Breton Post, died last week. She was 47.

“Nancy was a passionate reporter at the Cape Breton Post for the past 21 years who excelled at producing hard-news copy such as coverage of the Murder for Lobster trial, the closure of the steel plant and the Ben Eoin Marina controversy,” said Carl Fleming, the Post’s general manager/managing editor.

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in for King. You can read some of them, as well as funeral, visitation, and memorial donations here.