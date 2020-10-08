Former editor of The Penticton Herald dies

Harvie Gay, who could be the sweetest managing editor in the 114-year history of The Penticton Herald died late last month. He was 84.

“Harvie, from the beginning, was just the nicest, kindest boss – helpful, funny,” recounted Dave Duncan, who worked as a reporter and lifestyles editor at The Herald from 1980 to 2000.

Gay started at The Herald as city editor in October 1970, and a year later became managing editor.

Gay, who played banjo in the Penticton and Vernon rube bands, left behind a wife, daughter and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son and grandson.

