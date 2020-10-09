Highlights from National Newspaper Week 2020

National Newspaper Week got off to a great start this Sunday October 4! Hundreds of newspapers took to publishing the National Newspaper Week Campaign “We Wish 2020 Was Fake News, Too” and shared creative posts over various social media platforms to celebrate the industry.

The Squamish Chief, for example, chose to highlight members of their staff over Instagram, with fun facts! The United Way organization in Pictou showed their appreciation for their local newspaper and community partner the Pictou Advocate. The Revelstoke Review decided to celebrate National Newspaper Week by donating 50% of subscription proceeds to their local food bank. Among the people who showed their support over the week include the music group the Arkells alongside a new music video, and our very own Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The media attention surrounding the Champion the Truth capsule collection has also been astounding! The designer of the collection, Hayley Elsaesser has appeared on multiple broadcast news platforms such as CTV Morning Live Ottawa and Calgary and she also had an article posted about her in the Merritt Herald, the newspaper that her grandfather owned for thirty years.

Elsaesser has always been a strong supporter of the industry and is thrilled to be involved in this year’s campaign. “My grandfather (Opa) was actually the owner and publisher of a local community newspaper in British Columbia for many years, so I know first- hand the immense impact that newspapers can have on a community and the important role they play in providing local content that cannot be found anywhere else” Elsaesser says.

As this year’s celebration draws to a close tomorrow, be sure to show your appreciation for the newspaper carriers around the country who deliver important news every week, rain or shine. International Carrier Appreciation Day will be celebrated worldwide this Saturday October 10.

Make sure to visit the News Media Canada social media pages for more examples of how newspapers have celebrated this week. Instagram Twitter Facebook