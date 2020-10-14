This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: Getting the Product to Market

Even Houdini might be impressed. The daily task of getting the news delivered to thousands of readers, in a format each one prefers, at the time of day they want it, and in a manner also useful to sponsors and advertisers, surely is something of a magic trick. In newspeak, the process is called distribution.

In her white paper, veteran Globe and Mail and Vancouver Sun reporter Barbara Yaffe digs deep on successful distribution models for newspapers. And on video and audio, in a one-on-one interview between host Tim Shoults and Glacier Media’s Community News Division president, Peter Kvarnstrom, learn how a news team takes distribution seriously and to the streets – literally.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.