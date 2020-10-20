Calling all members! Win a ‘Champion the Truth’ face mask

National Newspaper Week 2020 took place from October 4 to October 10, 2020, with almost 400 newspapers participating in the national ad campaign, in addition to many other creative celebrations. We want to see how your newspaper chose to celebrate this week spotlighting the news media industry.

Send us some of your creative celebrations by Tuesday November 3 for a chance to win a Champion the Truth face mask. All member newspapers are welcome (and encouraged) to participate! There will be FIVE masks up for grabs, and winners will be selected using a random draw from the pool of submissions.

It is always so refreshing to see the different ways that newspapers tailor the campaign to their paper and their local communities. Here is an excellent example of how the Iroquois Falls Enterprise highlighted members of their community, by asking readers what their favourite thing about the newspaper is. They also included photos of some of their youngest and eldest readers, showing that newspapers are for everyone! The Squamish Chief chose to highlight members of their staff over social media, with fun facts.

We also want to see the unique show of support your newspaper received during National Newspaper Week. For example, the United Way organization in Pictou showed their appreciation for their local newspaper and community partner the Pictou Advocate.

Contest Details:

Calling all member newspapers! Send details of your celebrations from National Newspaper Week 2020 to Tahira Kassam, Marketing Research Analyst at: tkassam@newsmediacanada.ca by Tuesday November 3 for a chance to win one of five Champion the Truth face masks.

For an extra contest entry, follow the News Media Canada YouTube channel where we will be posting additional National Newspaper Week content in the coming weeks. Send a screenshot showing that you’ve followed the channel to tkassam@newsmediacanada.ca.