U.S. Justice Department sues Google for antitrust violations

Earlier today, the United States Justice Department announced that it was suing Google over antitrust violations, the Associated Press reports.

It is alleged that Google abused its dominant position in online search and advertising to stifle competition.

Google responded immediately via tweet: “Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed. People use Google because they choose to — not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives.”

You can read more about the lawsuit here, here, and here.