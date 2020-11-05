2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows announced

The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are delighted to announce the three winners of the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

The three laureates will participate in a week-long study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels, which traditionally takes place in the fall. In view of this year’s extraordinary public health circumstances due to the pandemic, the planning of the 2021 study tour is contingent on the latest epidemiological developments and the removal of travel restrictions in Europe and Canada.

The 2020 winners are:

Léa Carrier ( Longueuil, Quebec ) for her story Ce qu’il reste de Dunkerque

for her story Jacob Lorinc ( Toronto, Ontario ) for his story McMaster looked overseas for help on a COVID-19 vaccine

for his story Claire Porter Robbins ( Calgary, Alberta ) for her piece Greece seeks aid for new migrant housing

All study tour expenses are paid for by the European Union Delegation to Canada. Winners also benefit from a one-year Canadian Association of Journalists membership or one-year membership renewal.