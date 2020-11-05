Rideau Hall Foundation and Michener Awards Foundation joining forces

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and the Michener Awards Foundation have announced they are joining forces to strengthen the Michener Awards and ensure the program’s ability to support and celebrate excellence in Canadian journalism well into the future.

“In an era where false information travels faster than the truth, public service journalism has never been more important,” said Pierre-Paul Noreau, Chair of the Michener Awards Foundation board of directors. “We need to recognize and celebrate journalism that helps us frame our public debates and make informed decisions to strengthen our communities and our country. We are delighted to partner with the Rideau Hall Foundation to raise the profile of these highly coveted awards.”

The Michener Award was established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974. The Award honours and celebrates outstanding and unbiased public service in journalism. It is presented annually and since its inception, a rich variety of news organizations have had their names inscribed on Michener trophies – print and broadcast, large and small, French and English, East and West. Notably, the Michener was the first national journalism award open to both broadcast and print media.

Each year, the Michener Awards Foundation also offers fellowships, the first in support of investigative reporting (the Michener-Deacon Fellowship, supported by TD Bank Group) and the second dedicated to the enrichment of journalism education (the Michener – L. Richard O’Hagan Fellowship, supported by BMO Financial Group).

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Michener Awards, a milestone which will be celebrated over the course of the year ahead. The finalists for the 2019 Michener Award were announced earlier this year, and the winner will be announced later this fall. More information about the 50th anniversary celebrations will be available in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.michenerawards.ca.