News Media Canada proud to sponsor AdClub of Toronto’s Newspaper Day

On November 26, the AdClub Toronto will be hosting Newspaper Day.

As part of the event, several publishers and editors will be discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the newspaper industry.

Due to the frenzy of pandemic induced quarantines, media consumption has seen a MASSIVE increase but what exactly are people doing and how are they staying informed? It’s a question that is critical to the future success of our industry.

As exclusive sponsor of this year’s event, we will be giving away five ‘Champion the Truth’ prize packs. The prize packs include a mask and tote bag from the limited edition Champion the Truth capsule collection designed by Hayley Elsaesser, that were part of our National Newspaper Week 2020 collaboration.

We hope to see you there!