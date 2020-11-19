Looking back at 40 years of the Winnipeg Sun

Earlier this month, the Winnipeg Sun celebrated its 40th birthday.

Indeed, on the morning of Nov. 5, 1980, the first edition of the Winnipeg Sun rolled off the press. Although much has changed since that inaugural edition, one thing hasn’t: it’s a Winnipeg institution.

A new feature looks back on the evolution of the Sun, including how ‘The Sun’ name was chosen to keep the Toronto Sun from expanding to Winnipeg.

Take a walk down memory lane – or grab a quick history lesson – by reading the full piece here.