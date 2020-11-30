Check out the Ad Club of Toronto’s Newspaper Day

AdClub’s Newspaper Day 2020 was held on November 26, and featured a panel of well-respected, industry professionals from the Globe & Mail, Toronto Star, and Postmedia, discussing the impact of COVID-19 on newspaper publishers and journalists. Due to the pandemic, this year was the first virtual Newspaper Day panel, and a free recording of the event can be found here.

News Media Canada was the proud, exclusive sponsor of the event, and gave away Champion the Truth prize packs with a face mask and tote bag to five, randomly selected Newspaper Day attendees.

The Champion the Truth prize pack was created in partnership with Canadian designer Hayley Elsaesser to celebrate the Canadian newspaper industry. All items feature the words ‘news’ and ‘truth’ in various languages spoken across Canada, and all proceeds from the collection will be donated to CJFE – Canadian Journalists for Free Expression.

Items from this limited-edition collection are only available until December 31, 2020. Click here to purchase directly from Hayley Elsaesser’s website.