Gulf Island Driftwood welcomes new publisher

Nancy Johnson, who has 25 years of experience as a publisher and director of operations within the Canadian newspaper industry, joined Driftwood Gulf Islands Media on Dec. 1.

Johnson’s past positions with major media companies have seen her based in Prince George, B.C., Brandon, Man., Sydney, N.S, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Moose Jaw, Sask. and High River, Alta. She was vice-president of Manitoba operations for Glacier Media’s prairie newspaper group, director of Saskatchewan operations and then Maritime operations for TC Media, and Sun Media’s senior group publisher for southern Alberta.

Johnson was thrilled to volunteer in the World Association of Newspapers Middle East Brain Trust initiative in 2018 and 2019, where she mentored two media organizations in Jordan over an 18-month period.

She said she is very excited to be joining the Driftwood team and becoming a part of the Salt Spring Island community, and looks forward to the island being her “forever home.”

Johnson replaces Amber Ogilvie, who has been the company’s publisher for the past nine years. Ogilvie is retiring after working for 35 years in the newspaper industry, the first 26 with Sun Media.

