How Sing Tao’s digital evolution brought e-commerce success

Media in Canada has published an article that examines how Chinese-language newspaper Sing Tao has developed a successful new e-commerce platform called Sing Club.

Sing Tao Media Group (which operates in Canada through a partnership with Torstar), reports a strong conversion rate, which is believed to show the trust and confidence the community has in Sing Tao.

The article describes how, since coming to Canada in 1978 as a Hong Kong-owned Chinese-language newspaper, the publication has expanded its audience reach while moving away from the traditional advertising model.

