A news organization struggles through COVID-19

A new podcast, produced by the Canadian Centre for Journalism, examines the many challenges journalists and news organizations have faced in producing the news during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From illness to financial upheaval, the podcast features poignant insights from National Observer editor-in-Chief Linda Solomon Wood, Subscriptions Manager Janel Johnson, Operations Manager Jenny Uechi, National Reporter Emma McIntosh, Ottawa Reporter Carl Meyer and Toronto Reporter Alastair Sharp.
We hope you’ll have a listen by clicking here.