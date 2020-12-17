Local newspapers develop new subscription options

Six daily news publications owned by les co-ops de l’information in Québec and Ontario recently introduced their first digital subscription packages after the pandemic drastically accelerated changes in their print operations. They’re now promoting new digital subs to convert print readers.
The publications include Le Droit (in Ottawa/Gatineau Que.), Le Nouvelliste (Mauricie/Centre-du-Québec, Que.), Le Quotidien (Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.), Le Soleil (Quebec City), La Tribune (Sherbrooke, Que.), and La Voix de l’Est (Granby, Que).
