As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Ontario government is imposing a province-wide shutdown that will go into effect as of Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

While this will have large impacts on many industries, newspapers have been deemed ‘essential services’ and will be allowed to continue operations across the province.

The province has released a list of industries that will be ‘open’ and ‘closed’ during this shutdown period. You can view that list here.