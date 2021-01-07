Geoffrey Bernard promoted to Vice-President of Growth at La Presse

Geoffrey Bernard has been appointed to the position of Vice President Growth, science data and consumer knowledge of La Presse.

Bernard joined La Presse in 2014 as a consultant. He was appointed Director, Analytics and Data Sciences in early 2017, then Senior Director at the end of 2017.

In recent years, he has implemented several new practices to contribute to the digital shift at La Presse. Among other things, he created a new team of data experts and digital marketing and consumer insight professionals. He was responsible for the integration of global engagement indicators on all La Presse platforms and for the development of the marketing automation practice.

Bernard began his new position on January 1st, 2021.