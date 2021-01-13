Competition Bureau closes investigation of Postmedia and Torstar

The federal Competition Bureau has announced that it has closed its investigation into allegations that Postmedia and Torstar reached an agreement contrary to the conspiracy provisions of the Competition Act.

The Bureau began investigating in November 2017 after Postmedia, Torstar and its subsidiary Metroland Media Group announced a deal involving the swap of 41 community and daily newspapers, and subsequent closures of 36 of those newspapers, most of which were circulated in eastern and southern Ontario.

Following a review of the available evidence, the Bureau concluded that no further action was warranted.

To refer a case for prosecution under the criminal conspiracy provisions of the Competition Act, the Bureau must find clear evidence demonstrating that competitors reached an agreement to fix prices, allocate markets, or lessen or eliminate the supply of a product or service.

