Longtime Toronto Star journalist Peter Gorrie dies at 71

Peter Gorrie was a changemaker and a force to be reckoned with in Canadian journalism, someone who stood up for the underdog and deeply passionate about environmental issues.

Known for his coverage of green technology, renewable energy and the Canadian Arctic, the longtime Star journalist died Monday after a battle with glioblastoma. He was 71.

Sandro Contenta, who spent 39 years at the Star, said Gorrie brought distinction and credibility to the newspaper with insightful and rigorous journalism.

Gorrie worked at the Star from 1986 until 2008; he was a runner-up in 2004 for a National Newspaper Award in explanatory reporting. Gorrie continued to write for the Star as a freelancer until 2016, covering innovations in green auto.

