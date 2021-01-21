The Toronto Star and TVO team up to talk democracy

The Toronto Star and TVO have teamed up to launch a new project called ‘The Democracy Agenda’ that will explore Western society’s commitment to the democratic process.

As part of the project, TVO will host a debate on it’s popular show The Agenda every second week that focuses on a specific aspect of democracy. The debate will include a Star columnist.

As well, Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda, will pen a column in the Toronto Star.

“We’re hoping that by combining the efforts of one of the country’s most valued public-television stations (established in 1970) and newspapers (founded in 1892), we can add something useful to the national conversation on how to promote, cherish, fix, nurture, and participate in our democracy,” Paikin writes in a column introducing the collaboration.