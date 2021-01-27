This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Design Your Newspaper

Good newspaper design, like small children, should be seen but not heard. That is, the reader should not be all that aware of the particular style elements behind the newspaper he or she loves reading so much.

The design which, by the way, is every bit as important as the news stories and photos it accommodates, at its best, quietly entices and skillfully takes the reader by the hand, leading him or her through the pages of the newspaper or its associated website.

In these two videos/audio interviews and compendium white paper, learn the principles of great newspaper design from two well-respected newspaper professionals.

Shelley Ackerman is an award-winning newspaper and magazine designer – tabloid, broadsheet, weeklies and dailies. She is the art director of the twice-annual Whistler Magazine, the quarterly Coast Life Magazine, and the six-times-a-year Living Magazine. She has also acted as managing editor on several publications.

Devin Slater is the Design Director at the Globe and Mail. Devin has an accomplished track record in art direction, brand strategy, user experience and interface design, visual storytelling, advertising, marketing and social media promotions.

