How The Toronto Star has met the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

This week marked the one-year anniversary since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was registered in Canada. Across the country, the news industry has experienced many financial hurdles. Journalists have been taxed with adjusting their routines in order to bring Canadians important information they need to know to stay safe and healthy.

Irene Gentle, the editor-in-chief of the Toronto Star, has written a column about how her news organization has tried to meet the challenges of the pandemic through their journalism.

“The imperative is to inform, record and reflect, responsibly,” she writes.

Please take a moment to read the full piece here. We can all use some inspiration!