Canadians’ trust in news could prove profitable

This past year has shown that Canadians trust news media to provide safe and credible environments for consuming content, a new story in Media in Canada says.

Recent studies back up a fact that many publishers have been touting amid their coverage of things like the COVID-19 pandemic, the dangerous rhetoric of politicians like Donald Trump and the fight against online misinformation. And that trust extends to the ads they run.

In particular, data from Totum Research found ads in printed newspapers continue to be trusted more than any other traditional or digital format. More than half (52%) of Canadians trust ads in print newspapers, exceeding TV programs (44%), radio programs (44%), and magazines (38%). For ads in digital formats, newspaper websites are still the most trusted (39%), compared to websites for TV stations (35%), radio stations (36%) and social networks (21%).