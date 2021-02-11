Torstar hires adtech veteran to lead innovation

Torstar announced it has hired adtech veteran Hisham Ghostine to lead the publisher’s innovation and performance initiatives, focused on providing advertisers and audiences with engaging media solutions.

Ghostine has more than 20 years of advertising industry experience spanning both global and local clients. Prior to joining Torstar, he was CEO of media and chief commercial officer for Dentsu Canada. Before spending seven years with Dentsu, he spent 10 years with Omnicom Media Group as chief growth officer in the Middle East and North Africa.

