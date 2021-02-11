Torstar uses its platform to help fundraise for SickKids

The Toronto Star has established a three-year partnership with the SickKids Foundation to boost its effort to raise funds for a new SickKids hospital.

The Star will conduct virtual live panels for readers with health experts from SickKids and publish sponsored content with a regular health advice feature. Readers who contribute to the campaign before March 31 will have their contribution matched by an anonymous donor, until $750,000 has been reached.

Publisher Jordan Bitove, who bought Torstar along with business partner Paul Rivett last year, has been a SickKids board member since 2012. But he said the partnership fits with the Star‘s revered Atkinson Principles, named for early publisher Joseph E. Atkinson, which prioritizes social justice, community engagement and helping others.