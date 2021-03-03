Quebecor’s 24 Heures transforms into weekly newspaper

Quebecor’s free newspaper, 24 Heures, which is distributed in Montreal, is transforming itself from a daily into a weekly publication.

In addition to the print publication, regular updates will be filed to its website www.24heures.ca. The revamped publication’s editorial focus will be on younger, diverse audiences and covering issues that matter to them.

As noted by prominent media blogger Fagstein, 24 Heures was hard hit by the pandemic-induced drop in advertising. Another issue that hurt the publication was that fewer people are taking public transit and sanitary rules prevent them from having their human distributors at rush hours handing out the paper to passersby.

You can read more about the publication’s revamp here.