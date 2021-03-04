Federal government releases list of qualifying digital news subscriptions

Organizations that are designated as qualified Canadian journalism organizations (QCJO) may make a request to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for a determination of whether the subscriptions they offer are qualifying subscription expenses.

The database provided by the federal government lists:

the names of organizations whose subscriptions qualify for the digital news subscription tax credit; and

the names of the qualifying subscriptions and associated publications.

The information on this list is updated by the CRA on a regular basis.

Organizations are required to inform subscribers when a subscription they offer ceases to be a qualifying subscription expense for the credit. Existing subscriptions whose names have been published on this list as qualifying subscriptions will continue to qualify until the end of the calendar year in which the CRA amends the web page to indicate that the subscription no longer qualifies.

You can find the current list of QCJO’s here.