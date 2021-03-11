Recognizing Atlantic Canada’s finest journalists

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame inductees were not announced as previously scheduled. Earlier this week, however, the three 2020 inductees were revealed on the Atlantic Journalism Awards’ webpage.

The 2020 inductees are (in no particular order):

David Cadogan, Miramichi Leader

Glenn Carter, NTV

Vernon Oickle, Queens County Advance, Bridgewater Bulletin

We wish all three of this year’s inductees our most warm wishes on a career full of outstanding achievements. You can read more about each of the inductees here.