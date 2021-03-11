Torstar re-launches ‘Wheels’

The Toronto Star has re-launched its popular Wheels automotive section, reports Media in Canada.

The weekly automotive section was first published in 1986 and at one point was up to about 40 pages. Jordan Bitove, Star publisher, says the explosive growth of the automotive industry over the past years is part of what prompted the decision to return to a more robust section, appearing both in print and online, beginning on Saturday.

This return section featured a profile of Formula One drive Lance Stroll, an editorial about auto shows, a look at people who travel from the back of their van, a roundup of auto-related podcasts, as well as branded content on how to safely buy a car privately and a full-page ad from Subaru.

In addition to print, the new Wheels section can be found online at The Star’s website and on Wheels.ca, as well as part of auto content on Torstar’s other daily news sites from The Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Peterborough Examiner and several others.