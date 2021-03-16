New creative available for Levelling the Digital Playing Field ad campaign

News Media Canada has produced a NEW house ad campaign to support the lobbying effort against Google and Facebook as part of the Levelling the Digital Playing Field program.

Publishers are asked to continue to build awareness of the need for legislation (the Digital Platform Act) to protect local news. Over the next few months we will provide News Media Canada members with additional house ad campaigns to coincide with the progress in Parliament.

This new ad campaign, to run from March 22 to mid-April, includes 3 different pieces of creative. Print ready PDF ad material is available in a variety of sizes (2×4, 4×2, 2×7, 5×5, 10×3, 10×7, 10×15) and InDesign files are also available for publishers who prefer to create custom sizes. Publishers are encouraged to support this campaign with house ads or filler ads whenever possible. Material can be downloaded from the Publisher Toolkit here.