Local information is the main reason for reading community newspapers

Nine in ten (89%) print readers read for local information including local news, editorial, sports, entertainment, events, crime features and obituaries. Advertising is the second most popular reason for reading and half of print readers are reading for advertising that includes ROP and flyers.

In research study after research study, community newspaper readers continue to choose local information as their top reason for reading. The local content in newspapers often cannot be found anywhere else, and that includes the ads. Recent research found that three quarters of Canadians believe it is important to support the advertisers in their local newspapers, making newspapers an effective advertising vehicle. This is one of the reasons local advertisers support their community newspapers; they know the power of supporting their local economy.

Newspapers can encourage their readers to shop local and support the advertisers that support their local newspaper by running Support Local house ads developed by News Media Canada. Two different campaigns are available in a variety of print sizes along with InDesign working files, social media images and digital ads – click here to view the download options.