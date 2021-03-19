*Associate Member
Newspapers Atlantic is an initiative of the Atlantic Community Newspapers Association (ACNA). ACNA is a non-profit membership organization that represents over 40 newspapers in Atlantic Canada. By working with industry stakeholders, Newspapers Atlantic provides relevant services to all newspaper members, while increasing the profile and effectiveness of the newspaper industry in Atlantic Canada. For information about our services and how you can become a member, visit www.newspapersatlantic.ca.
Contact: Mike Kierstead, Executive Director
2882 Gottingen Street
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3K 3E2
Telephone: 902-402-3777
Email: info@newspapersatlantic.ca
Web: www.newspapersatlantic.ca