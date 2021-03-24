Finalists announced for 2021 Ma Murray Awards

The British Columbia & Yukon Community NewsMedia Association (BCYCNA) has announced its finalists for the 2021 Ma Murray Awards competition.

This year’s award categories include ‘newspaper excellence’, ‘advertising’, ‘writing’, ‘photography’, ‘digital’, and ‘other’. In addition to the regular categories, this year will also see awards given in three new COVID coverage-related categories.

A full list of this year’s finalists can be retrieved here.

The Ma Murray Awards are an opportunity to recognize the achievements of the association’s 93 member newspapers.

The virtual awards gala will be held April 29.